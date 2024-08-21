back to top
    Charri Mubarak reaches its abode after Pujan, Visarjan at Pahalgam

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Aug 21: The annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak, the Silver mace of lord Shiva, culminated successfully on Wednesday with its last rituals ‘Pujan' and ‘Visarjan' performed at Pahalgam in south 's Anantnag district.

    A group of Sadhus led by Mahant Deependra Giri, (custodian of Charri Mubarak), security personnel, few tourists who had come from various parts of the country and residents participated in the Pujan performed at the bank of river Lidder.
    Later, ‘Karri-Pakouri' Bhandara was organized, and ‘Dakshina' was offered to one and all.
    Addressing the gathering after the culminating ceremony, Mahant Giri congratulated and thanked Indian Army, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, J&K Police, Department, PHE, PDD and all the agencies connected with the pilgrimage for making arrangements for the Yatra especially the people of   & Kashmir for successful Yatra.
    A record number of about 5.11 lakh pilgrims visited the Holy Shrine of Swami Amarnath to have Darshan and pay obeisance this year.
    Mahant Giri appreciated the services rendered by all the voluntary organizations for providing langar, medical and other essential facilities to the pilgrims during the pilgrimage.
    He lauded the services rendered by NDRF, SDRF, MRT teams and Health Department also.
    All the arrangements including transportation, accommodation and food for the Sadhus, people from the general public and security personnel who had accompanied Chhari-Mubarak during Swami Amarnath ji Yatra were made by ‘The True Trust' founded by Mahant Deependra Giri in 2004.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

