All parties welcome to join our protest: Wrestlers on protest against WFI chief

New Delhi, Apr 24: Having failed to get ‘justice' following their sexual harassment complaint against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, top wrestlers are back on dharna at Jantar Mantar, spending the night at the historic site. The wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Vinesh Phogat decided to sit-in protest, seeking action on the fresh police complaints filed with the Delhi Police against WFI president. They are also demanding that the government make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the allegations against the WFI chief. The protesters also said that this time they will not turn down anyone, and whoever wants to support their protest could come and join them. ”This time, all parties are welcome to join our protest whether it is BJP, Congress, AAP or any other party…..we're not affiliated with any party…,”Olympics medallist Bajrang Punia told reporters at the protest site. The Delhi Police said it has received seven complaints from them and was conducting an inquiry, even as it was issued a notice by the Delhi Commission For Women for failing to register an FIR in the matter. It must be noted that the wrestlers, including Ravi Dahiya and Sakshi Malik had in January raised the issue, but ended their three-day long sit-in after marathon talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. He had announced the five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer M C Mary Kom, to look into the allegations. The protesters had also requested left leader Vrinda Karat to leave the stage as it was an “athletes protest”. As protest rages, the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has stepped in, stating that the panel received a complaint from the women wrestlers alleging that the Delhi Police were yet to respond to their complaints against Singh. The complainant informed the Commission that several women wrestlers, including a minor, had alleged that Singh sexually harassed them during his tenure at the WFI. She also said that a complaint was filed at the Connaught Place police station on April 21. She claimed that no action has been taken by the Station House Officer (SHO), Connaught Place police station on the complaint. She also said that when she called the SHO to enquire about the status of the complaint on April 22, she was informed by him that no FIR had been filed and that action shall be taken on the complaint post Monday. The complainant also alleged that when she asked him for assurance that the FIR shall be filed by Monday, he answered that he could not guarantee it, according to the DCW. Meanwhile, the panel has issued notice to the Delhi Police in the matter and sought an action taken report by April 25. The Commission has sought a copy of the FIR and asked the police to explain the reasons for delay in registration of FIR. “The wrestlers who are agitating have won medals for the country in Olympics and CWG. They have hoisted the tricolour abroad. Today, when they are protesting, even their food and water is being stopped. Are their demands wrong?” tweeted DCW chief Swati Maliwal in Hindi. The panel also sought details of security provided to the complainants along with details of the persons who allegedly shared the information regarding the matter with officials from the Department of Sports.