AIR Srinagar restores broadcasting service after four days

Srinagar, Feb 25: All India Radio Srinagar which was off the airwaves for four consecutive days, has restored its services, officials said.

In an unprecedented development, AIR Srinagar went off the air on February 21 following an alleged fault in a transmitter.

“The normal broadcasting of programmes from the AIR Srinagar station was restored last evening”, the officials said.

They said the disruption was due to a technical fault in the Narbal transmitter.

People were not able to listen to their favorite programmes and news on both SW (shortwave) and MW (medium wave) during the past several days, triggering anger among the people and the diehard listeners.

This was the first time since the devastating floods that hit Srinagar in 2014 AIR Srinagar went off the air for such a long duration.

Radio Kashmir was established on July 1, 1948. After 1953, Radio Kashmir came under the control of All India Radio to counter Radio Azad Kashmir.

The station was renamed AIR Srinagar following the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019