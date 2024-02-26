PM to lay foundation stone, redevelopment of 554 Railway Stations across India To inaugurate redevelopment of Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Rly Stn in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 554 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme which includes improving facilities by developing rooftop plazas and city centres at stations.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of nearly 1,500 road overbridges and underbridges across different states during a function that will be conducted virtually at more than 2,000 railway stations and function sites, officials said.

The redevelopment of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway station Katra and one Road Overbridge and one Underpass will also be inaugurated under this gigantic redevelopment and modernization programme being carried across the country In 27 states

The prime minister will join the function via videoconferencing. Modi will also inaugurate the Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh which has been redeveloped at a cost of around Rs 385 crores, they said.

“To cater to the increased future passenger footfall, this station has segregated arrival and departure facilities. It integrates both sides of the city. This centrally air-conditioned station has modern passenger amenities like air concourse, congestion-free circulation, food courts and ample parking space in upper and lower basement,” a statement from the prime minister's office said.

The Amrit Bharat stations and overbridges and underpasses, spread across 27 states and Union Territories, will be redeveloped at a cost of over Rs 41,000 crores. These stations will act as ‘city centres' integrating both sides of a city and will boast of modern passenger amenities such as roof plazas, beautiful landscaping, inter-modal connectivity, a modern facade, kids' play area, kiosks and food courts, it said.

The stations will be redeveloped as environment and Divyang-friendly and the design of these buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture, it said.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate 1,500 overbridges and underpasses to the nation. These will be spread across 24 states and Union Territories, the statement said, adding that the total cost of these projects is around Rs 21,520 crores. These projects will reduce congestion, enhance safety and connectivity, and improve the capacity, and efficiency of rail travel, it said.