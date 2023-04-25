Ageas Federal Life Insurance launches iSecure Plan

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Ageas Federal Life Insurance (AFLI) today announced the launch of its Ageas Federal Life Insurance iSecure Plan – an online term plan that provides comprehensive protection at an affordable cost. The iSecure Plan offers options and features that help you to enhance financial security for your loved ones as per your personal preferences and needs.

The policyholder has the flexibility to choose two optional add-on benefits at inception of the plan on payment of additional premium. The first optional benefit is enhancement of Life Stage Cover at various important milestones of life such as marriage, children's birth or taking out of a home loan, without the need for additional health checks. This option allows the policyholder to plan in advance for enhanced protection at different stages of life. By opting for this benefit at a nominal increase in premium, he avoids the need to invest in new policies at later stages in life which might come at a much higher cost.

Under the second optional benefit, an Accidental Death Benefit (ADB) Cover is additionally paid out in case of death due to an accident.

The iSecure plan has an option for the policyholder to receive all their premiums back at the end of the term if he survives till maturity of the policy. The plan offers further flexibility by allowing the policyholder to define the policy term as per his personal requirements. Commenting on the new plan, Karthik Raman, CMO and Head – Products, Ageas Federal Life Insurance said, “We, at Ageas Federal, aspire to provide a comfortable life for our customers and their loved ones, financially securing their future dreams and safeguarding them from life's uncertainties. Our iSecure plan caters to today's digitally savvy customer who prefers add-on benefits and desires convenience, flexibility, and efficiency.”