SGPL bagged orders worth Rs 510 during FY 22-23

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Sterling Generators Private Limited (SGPL), a Sterling and Wilson Group Company, today announced that it has bagged orders of over INR 510 crore in the Financial Year ending March 31st, 2023. SGPL with its new engine partner Moteurs Baudouin has been rapidly gaining ground in the auxiliary power industry by securing multiple orders in the commercial segment. Moreover, the company recently achieved a significant breakthrough by winning three orders in the Data Centers segment from large customers, including one in Malaysia and two in India.

Data centres have become mission-critical for many important businesses and support essential information management for large institutions. Hence, reliable power backup becomes imperative to avoid data loss during power outages. According to reports, the global data center generator market is poised to grow at a CAGR between 4-5% by 2030, which makes the market conducive to invest.

Commenting on the strong performance, Sanjay Jadhav, CEO, Sterling Generators Private Limited said, “Post our strategic tie up with Moteurs Baudouin, there has been an uptick in the order book for Sterling Generators. This reflects the superior product in hand in terms of technology compared to other players in the industry.