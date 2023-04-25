Demand for IT accessories and peripherals to remain resilient in India: GfK

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: The demand for IT accessories and peripherals in India is expected to remain resilient, according to GfK Market Intelligence. The pandemic has stimulated demand for such products, as businesses and households adapted to enable remote working.

According to GfK Market Intelligence – Offline Retail Tracking for pointing devices covering eight cities and 19 state groupings within cities having >50,000 population, the pandemic has unleashed potential for future growth. What's promising is that IT devices such as PCs still have less than 10 percent estimated penetration in India.

“In CY 2021, the IT device market saw record demand, and the momentum continued in CY 2022 with offline PC sales increasing by 27 percent compared to CY 2019. Several factors, including the growing importance of IT devices among the middle-class section, hybrid work culture, and enhanced awareness among the younger generation, have contributed to favorable market trends.” Anant Jain, Head of Market Intelligence – India, GfK said. Overall, the IT accessories and peripherals market is poised for growth as consumers continue to prioritize these key trends. Manufacturers who can offer products that meet these demands are likely to see success in the years ahead.

Consumers are no longer interested in only traditional IT peripherals, especially mice and keypads. The market for products with advanced features like cordless, Bluetooth, and programmable mouse keys is constantly expanding, especially owing to the rise in Gen Z users. The emphasis on the design of computer mice is becoming a popular trend, with honeycomb design mice and those with 5 or more keys growing in popularity. On the other hand, compact keyboards with Bluetooth & RGB backlighting continue to flourish in the market with Bluetooth keyboards and ten keyless (TKL) keyboards contributing significantly to the overall market growth. This can be attributed to the enhanced user experience that it offers.