Aditya-L1 payload detects first solar wind impact

New Delhi: The Plasma Analyser Package for Aditya (PAPA) payload on board Aditya-L1 has detected the solar wind impact of coronal mass ejections (CMEs), including those that occurred during February 10 and 11, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a post on Friday.



The space agency said the PAPA payload had been operational and was fulfilling its assigned role. PAPA is an energy and mass analyser designed for in-situ measurements of solar wind electrons and ions in the low energy range.

It has two sensors — the Solar Wind Electron Energy Probe (SWEEP) for measuring electrons and the Solar Wind Ion Composition Analyser (SWICAR) for measuring ions. The data collected by PAPA revealed the occurrence of CME events on December 15, 2023, and during February 10 and 11 this year.