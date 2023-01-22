Abdullahs condemn twin blasts in Jammu

Srinagar, Jan 21: National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar

Abdullah Saturday strongly condemned the blasts in Narwal, Jammu this morning, resulting in

injuries to over half a dozen people.

In a statement, Dr Farooq said, “I condemn this act unequivocally and hope that it is properly

investigated. I express my sympathies with the families of those injured and pray for their speedy

and complete recovery.”

Omar Abdullah said, “I Unequivocally condemn the Narwal blasts in which several persons were

injured. I pray for speedy recovery of those who got injured in the blast.”

Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa

Kamaal, Provincial Presidents Nasir Aslam Wani, Rattan Lal Gupta, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir

Sadiq have also condemned the blasts and wished speedy recovery to the injured.