Irresponsible media reporting behind suicide contagion in J&K: Expert

Jahangeer Ganaie

Srinagar, Jan 21: Irresponsible media reporting is one of the main reasons behind suicide

contagion in Jammu & Kashmir, according to an expert, who has called for giving the least space

to such acts so as to minimise the cases.

The media must behave responsibly while reporting suicide, Dr Yasir Hassan Rather, Professor,

Department of Psychiatry (IMHANS) GMC Srinagar, said.

Suicide Contagion

Dr Yasir explained “suicide contagion” – an exposure to suicide or suicidal behaviors through

irresponsible media reports which can result in an increase in suicide and suicidal behaviours.

The risk for suicide contagion as a result of media reporting can be minimised by factual and

concise media reports of suicide, Dr Yasir said, adding that the reports of suicide should not be

repetitive as prolonged exposure can increase the likelihood of suicide contagion.

Explaining further, the doctor said, “Suicide is the result of many complex factors; therefore

media coverage should not report oversimplified explanations such as recent negative life events

or acute stressors and reports should not divulge detailed descriptions of the method used to

avoid possible duplication besides that reports should not glorify the victim and should not imply

that suicide was effective in achieving a personal goal such as gaining media attention.”

“Suicide cases shouldn't come in limelight, it shouldn't be given front page space, and suicide

word should be avoided in the headline,” he said. “Unfortunately, social media usage has

popularised the act of suicide both directly and indirectly, from its means of information sharing to

the influence and consequences it has on emotional health.”

Copycat Suicide

He said that reports are made on how, where, when and through what conditions a person, who

committed suicide, was going, and those persons who are going through the same condition

have suicidal thoughts and this is the way and solution for him which is known as copycat

suicide.

There are some other factors like unemployment, social, economic, and financial stress

responsible for suicide or suicidal thoughts and the need of the hour is to help such persons, the

doctor said.

“Around 90 percent of suicidal cases have underlying depression and other mental health issues

and so it needs medical intervention,” he said, adding that anyone having suicidal thoughts may

get help from the government free helpline Tele manas helpline number (18008914416) which is

available 24×7.

What should be avoided?

The language that sensationalises or normalises suicide; photographs or video footage of the

scenes of the place or the method; pictures of the deceased; sharing of suicide notes, and videos

made before suicide as these may trigger mental health issues in many people.

Dr Yasir said suicide is not a result of a single factor or event. He said mental health illnesses are

a strong predictor of suicide and mental disorders such as depression and substance use may

influence an individual's ability to cope with life stressors and interpersonal conflicts.

Media should not glamourise suicide but rather provide information about mental health

professionals and helpline numbers, he said. “Responsible journalism on suicide can prevent

such cases to a large extent.”