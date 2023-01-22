Irresponsible media reporting behind suicide contagion in J&K: Expert

Jahangeer Ganaie
Srinagar, Jan 21: Irresponsible media reporting is one of the main reasons behind suicide
contagion in Jammu & Kashmir, according to an expert, who has called for giving the least space
to such acts so as to minimise the cases.
The media must behave responsibly while reporting suicide, Dr Yasir Hassan Rather, Professor,
Department of Psychiatry (IMHANS) GMC Srinagar, said.
Suicide Contagion
Dr Yasir explained “suicide contagion” – an exposure to suicide or suicidal behaviors through
irresponsible media reports which can result in an increase in suicide and suicidal behaviours.
The risk for suicide contagion as a result of media reporting can be minimised by factual and
concise media reports of suicide, Dr Yasir said, adding that the reports of suicide should not be
repetitive as prolonged exposure can increase the likelihood of suicide contagion.
Explaining further, the doctor said, “Suicide is the result of many complex factors; therefore
media coverage should not report oversimplified explanations such as recent negative life events
or acute stressors and reports should not divulge detailed descriptions of the method used to
avoid possible duplication besides that reports should not glorify the victim and should not imply
that suicide was effective in achieving a personal goal such as gaining media attention.”
“Suicide cases shouldn't come in limelight, it shouldn't be given front page space, and suicide
word should be avoided in the headline,” he said. “Unfortunately, social media usage has
popularised the act of suicide both directly and indirectly, from its means of information sharing to
the influence and consequences it has on emotional health.”
Copycat Suicide
He said that reports are made on how, where, when and through what conditions a person, who
committed suicide, was going, and those persons who are going through the same condition
have suicidal thoughts and this is the way and solution for him which is known as copycat
suicide.
There are some other factors like unemployment, social, economic, and financial stress
responsible for suicide or suicidal thoughts and the need of the hour is to help such persons, the
doctor said.
“Around 90 percent of suicidal cases have underlying depression and other mental health issues
and so it needs medical intervention,” he said, adding that anyone having suicidal thoughts may
get help from the government free helpline Tele manas helpline number (18008914416) which is
available 24×7.
What should be avoided?
The language that sensationalises or normalises suicide; photographs or video footage of the
scenes of the place or the method; pictures of the deceased; sharing of suicide notes, and videos
made before suicide as these may trigger mental health issues in many people.
Dr Yasir said suicide is not a result of a single factor or event. He said mental health illnesses are
a strong predictor of suicide and mental disorders such as depression and substance use may
influence an individual's ability to cope with life stressors and interpersonal conflicts.
Media should not glamourise suicide but rather provide information about mental health
professionals and helpline numbers, he said. “Responsible journalism on suicide can prevent
such cases to a large extent.”