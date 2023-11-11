7 Yr-old dies, 3 injured as tempo falls in gorge

Katra (Jammu Tawi), Nov 10: A minor boy lost his life while three pilgrims of Shri Mata Vaishnoo Devi shrine got injured when a tempo traveller fell in gorge on Katra-Jammu road in Reasi district.

As per police, the accident took place in wee hours on Friday when a tempo JK02AX 4681 on way to Jammu from Reasi fell in the gorge leading to injuries to four pilgrims of Shri Mata Vaishnoo Devi shrine.

All the four injured were shifted to CHC Katra where seven-year-old Manan son of Karan Tripathi resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi was declared brought dead.

Three injured who are under treatment in CHC Katra include Mohini (32), Mukta (18) and Priya (7).