Mughal Road remains closed for 2nd day

Rajouri, Nov 10: Mughal Road, connecting Rajouri Poonch with Kashmir Valley, remained closed to movement of vehicles for the second consecutive day on Friday, as light snowfall has blocked the stretch.

Bad and inclement weather conditions have affected normal life in Rajouri and Poonch districts with upper reaches receiving snowfall of around one foot.

The Pir Ki Gali mountain pass has also received snowfall leading to the blockage of Mughal Road.

Officials said that the stretch of Mughal Road from Poshana in Poonch district to Hirpora in Shopian has received snowfall. “The level of snow on the road from Poshana to Pir Ki Gali is around six inches,” they said.

The vehicular movement on the Mughal Road has been suspended and the traffic police has asked people to adhere to the advisory.