Callousness of Revenue Department Leads to Piling of Partition Cases

Ajay Sharma

Rajouri, November 10

Undermining the concept of fast track disposal of pending cases, revenue department in district Rajouri is contributing to unnecessary piling of demarcation and partition cases, courtesy alleged callous approach of the concerned officers.

According to sources, due to the apathetic and callous approach of the revenue officials, there is an unnecessary delay in partition cases.

“From the last many years the revenue department has not resolved any partition case, thus causing unnecessary inconvenience to the public,” said sources, adding that in one such instance, higher officers had to intervene to dispose of a long pending case.

Local Patwari was not in a mood to submit the report regarding partition, thus forcing Additional Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner Revenue to intervene.

“Such instances are eye opener, as it can be realized how cases of partition are being influenced by powerful politicians,” said sources, adding that some revenue officials are allegedly taking undue monetary advantage by causing inordinate delays..

They further shared that few people make influential calls to the revenue authorities stating that partition should not be done, which holds the entire process.

Locals of the area have been urging upon the chief secretary/financial commissioner to enquire into the number of pending cases held with the concern revenue officials from Patwari onward, which will speak volumes about their integrity and their own work culture beyond the ambit of government’s instructions in such matters and for maintaining transparency.

When contacted the Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), he said that he will instruct the concerned Tehsildar to look into the matter.