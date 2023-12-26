645 medical officer positions vacant in Jammu Hospitals

By Northlines -

Srinagar, Dec 25: Hospitals in the division are grappling with a severe shortage of medical staff, including 645 vacant medical officer positions and 157 consultant positions.

The information was obtained through a Right to Information Act (RTI) application filed by social activist MM Shuja.

According to the RTI, the authorities at Directorate of Services Jammu revealed that the vacancies are causing strain on healthcare facilities, and have resulted in increased workloads for existing staff and delays in patient care. They said the shortage has become even more critical amid the global health challenges faced by the healthcare workforce.

Authorities revealed that steps have been taken to address the shortage by initiating the recruitment process and referring the vacancies to the recruiting agency. However, the overall scenario is challenging, with around 4,000 gazetted and non-gazetted posts lying vacant in the health department in the Jammu division, which is impacting healthcare services.

These issues have become a top priority for health authorities, who are now exploring strategies to attract and retain skilled healthcare professionals, they said.

SHARE
Previous articleIn year of milestones, Supreme Court upholds Art 370, demonetisation
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR