54 trains on Ambala-Amritsar route cancelled as farmers squat on tracks in Shambhu for 4th day

By: Northlines

Date:

Ambala, Apr 20: A total of 54 trains on the Ambala-Amritsar route were cancelled on Saturday as farmers squatted on tracks at the Shambhu railway station in 's Patiala district for the fourth day, officials said.

The protestors have been demanding the release of three farmers arrested by the Police during the ongoing stir.

As many as 54 trains were cancelled on Saturday because of the farmers' protest, railway officials said.

The protest has affected the movement of 380 trains in the last three days, causing inconvenience to passengers, they added.

The farmers have been protesting under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) in Patiala district's Shambhu.

They began their protest for the release of arrested farmers on Wednesday by squatting on the tracks on the Ambala-Ludhiana-Amritsar route in Shambhu near the Punjab-Haryana border.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the protest will continue until the three farmers are released.

The SKM (Non-Political) and the KMM are spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo' march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands, including legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

The farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 when their march was stopped by the security forces.

Toddler hospitalised after eating expired chocolate from grocery store in Patiala
Days after Vijay Sampla removes ‘Modi Ka Parivaar’ tagline from his social media profile, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar meets him
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

