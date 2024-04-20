back to top
Search
Latest NewsToddler hospitalised after eating expired chocolate from grocery store in Patiala
Latest NewsLead NewsPunjab

Toddler hospitalised after eating expired chocolate from grocery store in Patiala

By: Northlines

Date:

Patiala, Apr 20: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was hospitalised after allegedly eating expired chocolate purchased from a grocery store in Patiala.

According to officials, the child identified as Rabia, a native of Ludhiana, was visiting Patiala to attend a wedding with her family.

Narrating the incident, Vicky Kumar from Topkhana Mod, a relative of Rabia said that he had purchased a gift pack for Rs 300 that contained chocolates and other products from Narnian Chakki, a grocery store located on Peeli Sadak in Adalat Bazar on Sunday.

The family returned to Ludhiana and on Wednesday, she was offered the chocolates. Soon after eating them, her condition deteriorated. Rabia started vomiting and suffered from diarrhoea. She was rushed to a paediatrician.

Her condition deteriorated even more in the evening and she was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital.

The family found the cover of the chocolate pack and reportedly found it to be expired nearly six months ago.

A team of officials rushed to the grocery store along with the complainant and collected the samples. Vicky claimed that the grocery store owner learnt about the raid of the health department and removed the gift packs from the store before their arrival.

Hari Ram Gehlot, a local resident, alleged that several expired products were found from the grocery store.

As per the Kotwali police, the health department has collected samples from the grocery store and further action will be taken after receiving a report from the health department.

Meanwhile, Rabia has been discharged from the hospital and stated to be out of danger.

Last month, a 10-year-old girl, Manvi, had died after eating her birthday cake.

Previous article
Research Uncovers Promising Treatment Path for Persistent Lyme Disease Symptoms
Next article
54 trains on Ambala-Amritsar route cancelled as farmers squat on tracks in Shambhu for 4th day
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

CS J&K throws open 2-day multi-speciality medical camp at SDH Jagti

Northlines Northlines -
JAGTI, Apr 20: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today threw...

DySP Probationer of J&K Police clears UPSC Exam

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Apr 20: DySP Probationer of J&K Police, Suvan...

Baldev Kumar, is first non Local to contest polls in J&K post Article 370 abrogation

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Apr 20: Baldev Kumar, who filed his nomination...

People of Srinagar should not take Elections less than a referendum:Waheed Parra

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Apr 20: PDP candidate from Srinagar parliamentary constituency...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

CS J&K throws open 2-day multi-speciality medical camp at SDH Jagti

DySP Probationer of J&K Police clears UPSC Exam

Baldev Kumar, is first non Local to contest polls in J&K...