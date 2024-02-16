31 police officers, personnel transferred in Jammu Division

Jammu Tawi: Jammu and Kashmir Police has ordered transfer and posting of 31 police officers and personnel in Jammu division.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba has ordered transfer and posting of 8 police officers. As per an order issued in this context, Inspector Asha Nand has been transferred from District Police Line (DPL) Samba and posted to DSB/District Anti-NDPS Team Samba as incharge, and Inspector Rahul Mahajan from District Anti-NDPS Team Samba to Police Component Samba.

The order further said that Inspector Sandeep Charak has been transferred from Police Station Vijaypur to Police Station Samba as SHO, Inspector Jaswinder Singh from DPL Samba to Police Station Ramgarh as SHO, Inspector Zaheer Mushtaq from DPL Samba to Police Station Vijaypur as SHO, Inspector Sikandar Singh from DPL Samba to Police Station Ghagwal as SHO, Inspector Lalit Kumar Sharma from DPL Samba to Police Station Purmandal as SHO, and Inspector Surinder Kumar from DSB Samba to DPL Samba.

Another order issued in this regard said Sub-Inspector (SI) Jasbir Singh has been transferred from Police Station Satwari and posted to Police Station Pacca Danga as Investigating Officer (IO), SI Tarsem Singh from Police Post Greater Kailash to Police Station Janipur as IO, SI Tarsem Lal from Police Station Gharota to Police Station Domana as IO, and SI Bhola Nath from Police Post Sainik Colony to Police Station Nowabad as IO.

The order further said SI Zulfikar Ahmed has been transferred from Police Station Akhnoor and posted as IO at Police Station Gandhi Nagar, PSI Basharat Hussain from Police Station Gandhi Nagar to Police Station Akhnoor as IO, PSI Mashqoor Ahmed from Police Station Bishnah to Police Station Nagrota as IO, PSI Mohammad Zahid from Police Station Nagrota to Police Station Bishnah as IO, PSI Aqib Lateef from Police Station Bus Stand to Police Station Gangyal as IO, PSI Iahtsham-Ul-Haq from Police Station Gangyal to Police Station Bus Stand, PSI Arun Kumar Shan from DPL Jammu to Police Station Gharota as IO, PSI Maroof Ahmed from Police Station Miran Sahib to Police Station Satwari as SHO, PSI Mohammad Altaf from Police Station Miran Sahib to Police Station Bahu Fort as IO, PSI Yasar Arfat from Police Station Nowabad to Police Station Miran Sahib as IO, PSI Tofehal Ahmed from Police Station Nowabad to Police Station RS Pura as IO, PSI Aziz Tariq from Police Station RS Pura to Police Station Nowabad as IO, PSI Irshad Ahmed from Police Station Gharota to Police Station Miran Sahib as SHO, and PSI Rashid Ali from Police Station Janipur to DPL Jammu.

Additional Sub-Inspector Joginder Singh has been transferred from Police Station Phallian Mandal to Police Station Domana, ASI Balbir Singh from DPL Jammu to Police Post Greater Kailash as IO, HC Pardeep Singh from DPL Jammu to Court Parvi Team (UAPA) cases District Jammu, L/HC Anita Devi from Police Post Mandir Bahu Fort to Police Station Bus Stand, and L/HC Anita Rani from Police Station Bishnah to Police Station Bakshi Nagar, said the order.