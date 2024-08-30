back to top
Search
    Jammu3 Day Annual Kailash Yatra begins at Bhadarwah amid religious fervor, gaiety
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    3 Day Annual Kailash Yatra begins at Bhadarwah amid religious fervor, gaiety

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    BHADARWAH, Aug 30: Charri Mubarak of three day annual Holy Kailash Yatra left for Kailash Kund from the ancient Vasuki Nag Temple, Gatha in Bhaderwah today.
    Amidst the chanting of slogans in praise of Vasuki Nag deity, the Yatra passed through the Bhaderwah town where SSP Doda Mohd Aslam, ASP Bhadarwah Vinod Sharma, SDPO Bhadarwah Wasim Jamdani and SHO Bhadarwah Sandeep Parihar, President Sanathan Dharm Sabha, tehsil officers and a large number of locals accorded a warm send off to the pilgrims.

    After a night stay at Hayan (Nalthi), the Yatra will reach at the holy destination on August 31, 2024.
    There, the devotees will take a dip in the sacred water of Kailash dal. After performing religious rituals, the yatra will start its return journey to Bhaderwah on 01 September 2024.
    Elaborate arrangements have been made for the convenience of the devotees, including medical teams with sufficient medicines, first aid, drinking water, power through generator sets, firewood, tents for pilgrims and all other allied facilities including fool- proof security arrangements for smooth conduct of the yatra.
    Pertinent to mention here that several Charri Mubarak are taking different routes from Kellar, Chattargala and Sevaj dhar etc. to reach Holy Kailash Kund.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Rakesh Kumar Enters Pre-Quarterfinals In Paralympics Archery Competition
    Next article
    Enforce MCC in Letter & Spirit
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Rakesh Kumar Enters Pre-Quarterfinals In Paralympics Archery Competition

    Northlines Northlines -
    PARIS, Aug 30: Seasoned archer Rakesh Kumar began his...

    Manish Narwal Wins Silver In Air Pistol Event At Paris Paralympics 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chateauroux (France), Aug 30: Tokyo Games gold medallist shooter...

    Paris Paralympics 2024:Preethi Pal wins historic 100m bronze at Paris Paralympics, wins India’s first-ever track medal

    Northlines Northlines -
    Paris, Aug 30: Preethi Pal won India’s first athletics...

    J&K peaceful, no one wants Article 370 back, says G Kishan Reddy

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 30: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Congress High Command solidly stands behind Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Congressnot to declare any CM candidate in Haryana before assembly polls

    Unilateral sanctions imposed by West are nothing but criminal acts