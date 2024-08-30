Enforce MCC in Letter & Spirit

The essence of holding free and fair elections lies in enforcing the Model Code of Conduct in letter and spirit. It is really good that the enforcement agencies across J&K have reportedly seized Rs 5.71 crore worth of cash and other material including drugs and liquor in the first 12 days of enforcement of Model Code of Conduct.

The seizure of cash and liquor during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) highlights a troubling aspect of political corruption calling for strict measures to stop this menace posing a big challenge before the election body, the Election Commission of India (ECI) to maintain the sanctity of polls.

It is pertinent to mention that to monitor various election-related activities and also check Model Code of Conduct compliance, a Command and Control Room has been established at the CEO offices in Jammu and Srinagar. Similar mini-control rooms have also been established in every DEO office functioning 24 x 7. The responsibility of the ECI is really big as providing a fair deal to all the parties and candidates is a herculean task especially when the political corruption is rampant as could be gauged from the aforesaid seizure of cash, drugs and liquor in the UT. Such activities not only undermine the integrity of elections but also erode public trust in the democratic process. The use of illicit funds and resources to influence voters is a blatant breach of the sanctity of polls, and it is imperative that concerned agencies take strict action against all political parties and candidates involved.

To ensure that elections are conducted in an unbiased manner, several measures must be reinforced. There should be increased vigilance and stricter enforcement of the MCC by the Election Commission and law enforcement agencies. Monitoring teams must be deployed to track financial transactions and prevent the distribution of illegal inducements. Transparency in campaign financing should be enhanced, with mandatory disclosures of funding sources and stringent audits of campaign expenditures. Besides, public awareness campaigns are essential to educate voters about the importance of free and fair elections, encouraging them to reject any attempts at bribery or coercion. By addressing these issues head-on, the electoral process can be safeguarded, ensuring that elections truly reflect the will of the people, free from undue influence and corruption.