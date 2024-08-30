back to top
Search
    EditorialEnforce MCC in Letter & Spirit
    Editorial

    Enforce MCC in Letter & Spirit

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The essence of holding free and fair elections lies in enforcing the Model Code of Conduct in and spirit. It is really good that the enforcement agencies across J&K have reportedly seized Rs 5.71 crore worth of cash and other material including drugs and liquor in the first 12 days of enforcement of Model Code of Conduct.

    The seizure of cash and liquor during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) highlights a troubling aspect of political corruption calling for strict measures to stop this menace posing a big challenge before the election body, the Election Commission of (ECI) to maintain the sanctity of polls.

    It is pertinent to mention that to monitor various election-related activities and also check Model Code of Conduct compliance, a Command and Control Room has been established at the CEO offices in and Srinagar. Similar mini-control rooms have also been established in every DEO office functioning 24 x 7. The responsibility of the ECI is really big as providing a fair deal to all the parties and candidates is a herculean task especially when the political corruption is rampant as could be gauged from the aforesaid seizure of cash, drugs and liquor in the UT.  Such activities not only undermine the integrity of elections but also erode public trust in the democratic process. The use of illicit funds and resources to influence voters is a blatant breach of the sanctity of polls, and it is imperative that concerned agencies take strict action against all political parties and candidates involved.

    To ensure that elections are conducted in an unbiased manner, several measures must be reinforced. There should be increased vigilance and stricter enforcement of the MCC by the Election Commission and law enforcement agencies. Monitoring teams must be deployed to track financial transactions and prevent the distribution of illegal inducements. Transparency in campaign financing should be enhanced, with mandatory disclosures of funding sources and stringent audits of campaign expenditures. Besides, public awareness campaigns are essential to educate voters about the importance of free and fair elections, encouraging them to reject any attempts at bribery or coercion. By addressing these issues head-on, the electoral process can be safeguarded, ensuring that elections truly reflect the will of the people, free from undue influence and corruption.

     

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    3 Day Annual Kailash Yatra begins at Bhadarwah amid religious fervor, gaiety
    Next article
    NC rechristens names of Historical Shankaracharya and Hari Parbat Hillocks
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Accountability Must

    Northlines Northlines -
    Gone are the days when the teachers used to...

    Handle With Care

    Northlines Northlines -
    Although it is expected that the merger of two...

    Assembly Polls Litmus Test For Govt

    Northlines Northlines -
    Albeit the people in J&K want peace and prosperity...

    Curbing Infiltration Most Challenging

    Northlines Northlines -
    The reports emanating with regard to bolstering security along...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unilateral sanctions imposed by West are nothing but criminal acts

    Global interference and India’s economic sovereignty

    Prospects of privatisation of PSUs are bleak