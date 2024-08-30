back to top
    Rakesh Kumar Enters Pre-Quarterfinals In Paralympics Archery Competition

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    PARIS, Aug 30: Seasoned archer Rakesh Kumar began his campaign with an easy 136-131 win over Senegal's Aliou Drame to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the compound men's open category at the Paralympics here on Friday.

     

    Fifth-seeded Rakesh will face Indonesia's Ken Swagumilang (no. 12 seed) for a place in the quarterfinals.
    Asian Para Games silver medallist Rakesh, who was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Paralympics, started strongly, hitting one perfect 10 in the first end to take a three-point lead.
    Aliou took the second end with a one-point win but Rakesh still held his lead and extended it by five points in the third end, shooting two 10s.
    The Indian went on to establish a six-point lead, winning the fourth end.
    Aliou took the final end of three arrows dropping just one point, but Rakesh's healthy lead ensured his last-16 berth.
    Another Indian, Shyam Sunder Swami, who got the 15th seed in the qualification round, will begin his campaign against Comsan Singpirom of Thailand later in the day.

    Manish Narwal Wins Silver In Air Pistol Event At Paris Paralympics 2024
    3 Day Annual Kailash Yatra begins at Bhadarwah amid religious fervor, gaiety
