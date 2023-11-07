2024 Lok Sabha Polls: J&K appoints 12 Nodal Officers for electoral exercise

Srinagar, Nov 6: In a significant development, the administration of Jammu & Kashmir has appointed Union Territory level nodal officers for smooth conduct of Lok Sabha polls -2024.

The administration of J&K UT on Monday appointed 12 nodal officers to look into different areas/ issues for smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha polls. The appointments have been made after directives of Election Commission of India (ECI) on the matter.

The officer appointed as nodal officers include administrative secretary, Jal Shakti department (water and sanitation issues), administrative secretary, Housing & Urban Development department (local bodies), administrative secretary, Power Development Department (power), administrative secretary, Public Works Department (public works), administrative secretary, School Education department (education), administrative secretary, Social Welfare department (social welfare) Commissioner, Sales Tax (sales tax), Managing Director, J&K Regional Transport Corporation (transport), Commissioner, Excise Department (excise), Relief & Rehabilitation Commissioner (migrants), Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, J&K Bank Limited (banks and financial institutions) and chairman and chief executive officer, J&K Bank Limited (SLBC convenor).

The Lok Sabha elections are likely to take place in April –May 2024. In the last Lok Sabha polls, NC and BJP won three seats each in J&K.