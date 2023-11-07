16.5 lakh households to get tap connections under JJM by Dec end: CS

JAMMU, Nov 6: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today took a detailed review of progress under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the UT of J&K. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra along with Mission Director, JJM, Chief Engineers of Jal Shakti Jammu/Kashmir besides other senior officers of the department.

At the outset, the Chief Secretary undertook live virtual review of several ongoing Water Supply Schemes at various far-flung areas of J&K such as Tangdhar (Kupwara),Chithi Bandey (Bandipora), Agar Ballian (Reasi) and also took feedback from local community members/Pani Samitis regarding the pace and quality of the ongoing works. Dr. Mehta, while impressing that water is a basic necessity that touches the life of every citizen, directed senior functionaries and field staff of Jal Jeevan Mission for strict adherence to the deadlines set for completion of the project with active on-boarding of Pani-Samitis.

During the subsequent meeting, the Jal Shakti Department made a detailed presentation regarding the status of progress under the Jal Jeevan Mission. It was informed that 99% of the works in Kashmir division and 95% of works in Jammu division out of the total 6623 works in the UT stand allotted; and that by December end, 91% of the functional household tap connections shall be made functional. It was also highlighted that the pace of the providing of household tap connections have increased from the average rate of 3200 per month previously to 37400 per month during the current year with 41000 tap connections provided in the month of October this year.

It was also apprised that at the current pace of work, J&K was expected to enter into the above 75%- High Achiever Category (4 star) by November end. On the district front, the it was informed that 09 districts have entered the 4 star category (more than 75%), 07 districts have entered the 3 star category (more than 50%) in this current year with 02 district- Srinagar and Ganderbal having achieved the 100% target already.

Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Jeevan Mission apprised that J&K stands at the top among UTs and 3rd overall in the country with respect to Water Quality Monitoring and Surveillance with 1.7 lakh test conducted through a network of 98 water testing labs and 32000 women having being trained for use of Field Test Kits for water quality testing so far.

He also stated that a total of Rs. 2100 crores stand spent on Jal Jeevan Mission in the current financial year with transparency, accountability being fostered through disclosure of real-time status of physical and financial progress available on the JJM-IMIS portal of GoI, disclosure of details of release of UT funds available on the Janbhagidari Portal and disclosure of details of allotments of works under various scheme under JJM available on the departmental website of respective Chief Engineers besides various robust interventions like monitoring through District level Project Management Units (DPMUs), Consultants and Third Party Inspection Agencies (TPIAs).

Also, the Chief Secretary observed that the upcoming visits of Prabhari Officers during the upcoming 5th Phase of Back to Village Program presents a great opportunity to review the ongoing/completed scheme under JJM and accordingly, issued directions that the same be made one of a focus areas in this edition of Back to Village Program.