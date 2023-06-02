Zonal Selection Camp for U-16 footballers commences in J&K

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar, 02:

While addressing the participants, Rekha Rani said that it is imperative on part of our young generation to propagate the benefits of sports among their friends and family enticing more and more youth towards sports to save them from the clutches of social evils such as drug menace.

Students from the school were fielded into various teams and in the final match of the Tug of War competition played between class 11th and 10th of the host school, former emerged as winner with score reading 2:1 in favour of the winning team.

The female staff of the school divided into senior and junior teams also participated in the Tug of War competition. The senior team sailed to the winning post getting better of their juniors with a score of 2:1.

Meanwhile in the sprint 100 meters event Nitin Kumar, Aryan and Nikhil bagged first three positions respectively and in 200 meters sprint Abi, Javaid and Gori Kumar bagged first three places. In the competition of Discus throw Sanjay Kumar, Shiv Kumar, and Arun Kumar clinched first three positions getting better off their school fellows

Meanwhile, Arun Malhotra, the former International Footballer and member of AIFF technical committee speaking to the desk said that the Zonal camp for selection to U-16 Boys national team will be held at both Srinagar and Jammu. While in Srinagar, the trails will be held at Synthetic Turf Football Stadium, TRC and in Jammu, the Mini Stadium Parade Synthetic Ground has been finalized as the venue. “The trails will be held on 3rd and 4th June from 10 AM onwards”, Malhotra said.

Pertinently the U-16 national Team shall be participating in the SAFF Championship being held in Bhutan later this year.

Meanwhile Secretary Sports Council Nuzhat Gull has directed the Sports Officers of both divisions to provide all the logistic support for the selection and put an effective monitoring system in place to ensure that trails are held in fair and transparent manner.

The services of former international star and Pro License Coach Ahmad Ishfaq has been pressed into the service for overseeing the selection procedure in Kashmir division, he shall be assisted by Javed Sofi, qualified football coach of Sports Council. The Jammu division selection panel comprises of Arun Jasrotia, the C-License Coach and in this pursuit Sports Council senior football coach Satpal Singh shall assist him.

The Football fever has also reached Kishtwar district which is hosting the prestigious CVPPL Football Cup for U-17 footballers. While wishing all the participating teams the best of the tourney, Secretary Sports Council Nuzhat Gull said that she is rooting for all of them. Meanwhile teams of Kashmir XI, Jammu XI and Lone Star are also participating in the tournament.