Hiranagar Club wins Hockey trophy

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, June 02: Hirangar Club won the Ist Jathedar Mohinder Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament which w organised by Hockey J&K at K K Hakhu Stadium, here today.

In the final, Hiranagar Club defeated Khalsa Warriors Gole Gujral 2-1. In the final and prize distribution, G.S. Tandon was chief guest while Jagmeet Singh, Prithipal Singh Raju (Sarpanch Gole gujral and Manmeet Singh were guests of honour.

The final officiated by Jasprit Singh and Jagjit Singh. Among others present were GS Bakshi, Rajinder Singh, Ishan Sharma, Daljeet Singh, Supinder Deep Singh Bakshi, Dr Karanbir Singh, RP Singh Sarna, Manjeet Singh Randhawa, Ravi Raj Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Dr Anitipal Singh, Ajay Kumar, Harmanan Singh, Amrik Singh and Avinjeet Singh.