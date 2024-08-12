Zeb and Haniya singer Haniya Aslam passes away in Pakistan

Pakistani musician Haniya Aslam, best known as one half of the folk duo Zeb and Haniya, passed away last week in her home country at the age of 40. The cause of death was reported as sudden cardiac arrest.

Haniya was born and raised in Lahore, Pakistan but had deep connections to the town of Kohat through her family roots. It was there she was exposed at a young age to the rich folk music tradition of the Pashto language through her elders. This early introduction would later inspire her own musical journey.

After studying abroad in the United States along with her cousin and musical partner Zeb Bangash, the pair began experimenting with their ancestral folk sounds in the basement of Zeb's home. Their debut album in 2008, titled “Chup”, was melded from these jam sessions and caught the attention of audiences in Pakistan.

Their breakout moment arrived when they were invited to be part of the acclaimed “Coke Studio” series, where they performed their hit song “Paimana Bitte”. The appearance catapulted Zeb and Haniya to national fame and introduced their vibrant sound to listeners across South Asia.

While Haniya toured extensively with Zeb in the early years, she chose later to focus on audio engineering studies in Canada. Upon returning to Pakistan, she collaborated on further musical projects but avoided the spotlight. Her untimely passing represents a great loss to Pakistan's rich musical roots that she spent her life honoring through song. Haniya Aslam leaves behind an inspiring legacy through the music she shared with the world.