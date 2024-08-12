back to top
Search
    Life StyleZeb and Haniya singer Haniya Aslam passes away in Pakistan
    Life Style

    Zeb and Haniya singer Haniya Aslam passes away in Pakistan

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Pakistani musician Haniya Aslam, best known as one half of the folk duo Zeb and Haniya, passed away last week in her home country at the age of 40. The cause of death was reported as sudden cardiac arrest.

    Haniya was born and raised in Lahore, Pakistan but had deep connections to the town of Kohat through her family roots. It was there she was exposed at a young age to the rich folk music tradition of the Pashto language through her elders. This early introduction would later inspire her own musical journey.

    After studying abroad in the United States along with her cousin and musical partner Zeb Bangash, the pair began experimenting with their ancestral folk sounds in the basement of Zeb's home. Their debut album in 2008, titled “Chup”, was melded from these jam sessions and caught the attention of audiences in Pakistan.

    Their breakout moment arrived when they were invited to be part of the acclaimed “Coke Studio” series, where they performed their hit song “Paimana Bitte”. The appearance catapulted Zeb and Haniya to fame and introduced their vibrant sound to listeners across South Asia.

    While Haniya toured extensively with Zeb in the early years, she chose later to focus on audio engineering studies in Canada. Upon returning to Pakistan, she collaborated on further musical projects but avoided the spotlight. Her untimely passing represents a great loss to Pakistan's rich musical roots that she spent her life honoring through song. Haniya Aslam leaves behind an inspiring legacy through the music she shared with the .

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    UGC-NET 2024: SC refuses to entertain plea against Centre’s decision to cancel exam
    Next article
    Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana DGPs to meet for partial reopening of Shambhu border
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Actor Parvin Dabas opens up on benefits of removing wheat from his diet

    Northlines Northlines -
    Actor Parvin Dabas reveals why he eliminated wheat from...

    Say Goodbye to Coffee Jitters With This Soothing Lemon Balm Tea

    Northlines Northlines -
    Are you looking for a healthy way to boost...

    Blake Lively-Approved Key Lime Pie Recipe to Satisfy Your Citrus Craving

    Northlines Northlines -
    Blake Lively, the renowned actress currently promoting her latest...

    Experts Reveal How Often You Should Wash Hair and Its Impact on Growth

    Northlines Northlines -
    As sweeping haircare trends circulate online, many wonder how...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana DGPs to meet for partial reopening...

    UGC-NET 2024: SC refuses to entertain plea against Centre’s decision to...

    Why You Should Avoid Using Eardrops in the Monsoon Season