    UGC-NET 2024: SC refuses to entertain plea against Centre’s decision to cancel exam

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 12: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a fresh plea filed by some examinees challenging the government's decision to cancel the UGC-NET examination following alleged question paper leak, saying that entertaining it at this stage will create “chaos”.

    A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the government is conducting the exam afresh on August 21 and the students, who are around nine lakh, must have some kind of “certainty now”.
    “The Supreme Court stepping now will have a serious effect and there will be chaos all over,” the CJI said while declining to entertain the plea filed by Praveen Dabas and others.
    The bench said the exam was held on June 18 and was cancelled a day after that.
    “Entertaining the plea at the present stage would only add to uncertainty and add to utter chaos,” the CJI said, adding the Central government must be “doubly cautious after the NEET-UG fiasco and thus it was cancelled. Let this process go on now”.
    Earlier, the top court had dismissed a PIL on the issue, saying it was filed by a lawyer and not by aggrieved candidates.
    “Why are you (lawyer) coming? Let the students come here themselves,” the CJI had told the lawyer, adding “while declining the above PIL, we express nothing on merits”.
    The bench had asked advocate Ujjawal Gaur, who has filed the PIL as a petitioner, to focus on some legal matters and leave such issues for aggrieved persons.
    The earlier plea was also filed against the decision of the Union ministry and the Testing Agency to cancel the UGC-NET exam following inputs that its integrity may have been compromised.
    The ministry on June 19 had ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam and handed over the matter to the CBI for an investigation. (Agencies)

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

