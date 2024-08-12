Why You Should Avoid Using Eardrops in the Monsoon Season

The monsoon season brings plenty of rain which helps replenish water sources across the country. However, the high humidity levels during this time can negatively impact ear health. Many people experience issues like ear pain, irritation and discharge. As a quick fix, some resort to using over-the-counter eardrops. However, an ENT expert warns against this practice, especially in humid conditions.

Dr. Rajesh Dhir, a renowned ear specialist, explained how moisture laden air provides the ideal environment for bacteria and fungus to thrive inside the ear canal. This raises the risk of infections developing. Common problems include swimmer's ear and inflammation that causes discomfort. Fluctuating humidity can further exacerbate existing tinnitus.

While eardrops seem convenient, the doctor advised against self-treatment. Several drops contain ingredients that may worsen wax buildup or trigger redness and soreness when applied without supervision. Some antibiotics in improper doses could fuel antimicrobial resistance over time as well. In rare cases, misuse may even impact hearing long-term.

For safer options, the specialist recommends regular ear cleaning to remove extra wax. Protect hearing aids from moisture with covers. Limit swimming until rains subside to curb infection chances. Most importantly, consult an ENT immediately for any new ear symptoms instead of experimenting with unregulated medication.

With simple lifestyle tweaks and medical guidance when needed, your ears can stay problems-free during this rainy season. Risking their health through unguided self-dosing is never worth it for temporary relief. Prioritize safe care practices to protect your long-term hearing abilities.