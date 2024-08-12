back to top
Search
    HaryanaSupreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana DGPs to meet for partial reopening of...
    HaryanaIndiaLatest News

    Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana DGPs to meet for partial reopening of Shambhu border

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 12: The Supreme Court on Monday directed and DGPs to meet in a week along with SPs of the adjoining districts for partial reopening of roads at the Shambhu border.

    The next hearing in the case will be held on August 22.

    The Supreme Court appreciated Punjab and Haryana governments for suggesting apolitical names for a proposed panel for talking to protesting farmers at the Shambhu border.

    The court said it would pass a brief order on the terms of the panel to be constituted for talking to protesting farmers.

    The court said partial opening of the road at Shambhu border is needed for facilitating movement of ambulances, essential services and local commuters.

    Farmers have been protesting at the site in support of their demands for months now. And the roads have been closed at the Shambhu border, inconveniencing the general public.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Zeb and Haniya singer Haniya Aslam passes away in Pakistan
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    UGC-NET 2024: SC refuses to entertain plea against Centre’s decision to cancel exam

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 12: The Supreme Court on Monday...

    SC must transfer Adani probe to CBI or SIT given ‘likelihood of SEBI’s compromise: Cong

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 12: Amid the raging row over...

    YouTuber In Telangana Booked For Making Video Featuring ‘Peacock Curry’ Recipe

    Northlines Northlines -
    Hyderabad, Aug 12: A case has been registered against...

    Kokernag Operation in Anantnag enters 3rd day, more forces deployed

    Northlines Northlines -
    Anantnag, Aug 12: The search operations by security forces...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zeb and Haniya singer Haniya Aslam passes away in Pakistan

    UGC-NET 2024: SC refuses to entertain plea against Centre’s decision to...

    Why You Should Avoid Using Eardrops in the Monsoon Season