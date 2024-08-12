Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana DGPs to meet for partial reopening of Shambhu border

New Delhi, Aug 12: The Supreme Court on Monday directed Punjab and Haryana DGPs to meet in a week along with SPs of the adjoining districts for partial reopening of roads at the Shambhu border.



The next hearing in the case will be held on August 22.

The Supreme Court appreciated Punjab and Haryana governments for suggesting apolitical names for a proposed panel for talking to protesting farmers at the Shambhu border.



The court said it would pass a brief order on the terms of the panel to be constituted for talking to protesting farmers.

The court said partial opening of the road at Shambhu border is needed for facilitating movement of ambulances, essential services and local commuters.



Farmers have been protesting at the site in support of their demands for months now. And the roads have been closed at the Shambhu border, inconveniencing the general public.