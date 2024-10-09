Yuvraj Singh publicly criticizes Abhishek Sharma’s dismissal in 1st T20I

Former Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh did not hold back in criticizing opener Abhishek Sharma for his run out dismissal in the first T20I against Bangladesh.

Chasing a modest 128 runs to win, Abhishek and fellow opener Sanju Samson had started solidly for India. However, just when the duo seemed to be settling in, Abhishek was sent back to the pavilion after getting run out for 16 runs off 7 balls. The disappointment of losing his wicket in such a fashion was evident on his face.

After the game, Abhishek took to social media to post about giving his all for the team. However, his mentor Yuvraj Singh was clearly not impressed, leaving a pointed comment on the post. “Only if we apply our brains properly,” wrote Yuvraj, taking a direct shot at Abhishek's dismissal.

It is no secret that Yuvraj and Abhishek share a close bond beyond just being former and current cricketers. Abhishek has often credited Yuvraj for his success, saying he has worked tirelessly not just on his game but off-field development as well over the past few years.

Interestingly, in a recent interaction, Abhishek revealed that Yuvraj was surprisingly happy when he got out for a duck in the previous match. While Yuvraj's criticism was harsh, it reflects the high standards he holds Abhishek to as his mentor. India will hope for better application from Abhishek in the upcoming games against Bangladesh.