Report casts doubt on Champions Trophy 2025 final venue in Pakistan if India qualifies

As anticipation grows for the ICC Champions Trophy to return in 2025 after eight long years, uncertainty surrounds the host country Pakistan if cricket powerhouse India manages to qualify for the final. According to a recent report, Pakistan's claim of hosting the entire tournament across Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi may be under threat.

The report published in a reputed British daily states that the Champions Trophy 2025 title decider could be shifted to the United Arab Emirates if Virat Kohli's men make it to the championship match. India have not visited Pakistan since 2008 due to political tensions, raising doubts over their participation on Pakistani soil.

However, the report provides some assurance, mentioning India can play all their group stage games in Dubai if they choose not to travel across the border. But a more intriguing scenario would be the final being hosted away from Pakistan should India reach that stage.

Despite this speculation, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi recently told journalists he saw no reason for India skipping the tournament or rescheduling visits. Naqvi was confident all nations would play in Pakistan and preparations were progressing as scheduled with infrastructure upgrades.

While it remains to be seen how the India-Pakistan equation develops, cricket fans can only hope both rivals light up the upcoming Champions Trophy on the field, putting to rest any doubts around bilateral ties.