    Tension escalates as fighting intensifies between Israel and Hezbollah forces

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The long-running conflict between Israel and Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah took a dangerous turn yesterday, as both sides intensified attacks along their border. According to reports, Hezbollah fired artillery shells and rockets at Israeli troops stationed near the village of Labbouneh in southern Lebanon. The Iran-backed group claimed it pushed the troops back in the exchange. Separately, Hezbollah said it also repelled two alleged infiltration attempts by Israeli forces in the same region.

    The latest escalation in Lebanon came amidst growing clashes between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza as well. On Monday, Israeli airstrikes in northern and central Gaza reportedly killed 12 Palestinians, including nine members of the same family. The rising death toll is fueling further resentment on both sides.

    With tensions skyrocketing, leaders are expressing concerns about a wider outbreak of violence. According to reports, U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today to discuss plans to curb further retaliation, especially regarding any potential strikes on Iranian targets. Western officials want Israel to focus attacks on significant military targets, without a disproportionate response that drags more regional players into open conflict.

    However, with casualties mounting on all fronts, calm seems unlikely in the near term. Hezbollah boasted it would sustain pressure against Israel to defend Lebanon. For its part, Israel continues expanding air raids in Gaza. Unless hostilities are de-escalated through diplomacy and restraint, the risk of miscalculation and unintended escalation remains dangerously high across the volatile region. Civilians are bearing the brunt on all sides in this long-running conflagration with no end in sight.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

