LG Manoj Sinha applauds voters for participation in Assembly polls; congratulates elected members

Jammu, Oct 9: “I thank the people for empowering & strengthening democracy in UT of J&K. I laud the efforts of CEO J&K, EC officials, JKP and security forces for working tirelessly and diligently to uphold the sanctity of the ballot and successfully completing transparent, free & fair election.

My heartiest congratulations to all the members elected to Legislative Assembly and NC-led alliance for victory in polls. Best wishes to them in the service of people. Constitution of India is our guiding light and I urge all to work together for growth of J&K and welfare of people.





The peaceful electoral process and participation of millions of voters is testimony to vibrant democracy and people's faith in democratic values of the country. Today, J&K stands taller guided by principles of good governance, people-first, social justice and social harmony”.