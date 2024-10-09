back to top
    LG Manoj Sinha applauds voters for participation in Assembly polls; congratulates elected members

    By: Northlines

    , Oct 9: “I thank the people for empowering & strengthening democracy in UT of J&K. I laud the efforts of CEO J&K, EC officials, JKP and security forces for working tirelessly and diligently to uphold the sanctity of the ballot and successfully completing transparent, free & fair election.
    My heartiest congratulations to all the members elected to Legislative Assembly and NC-led alliance for victory in polls. Best wishes to them in the service of people. Constitution of is our guiding light and I urge all to work together for growth of J&K and welfare of people.


    The peaceful electoral process and participation of millions of voters is testimony to vibrant democracy and people's faith in democratic values of the country. Today, J&K stands taller guided by principles of good governance, people-first, social justice and social harmony”.

