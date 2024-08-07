Yuva Rajput Sabha holds massive rally, seeks restoration of statehood to J&K

Jammu, Aug 6: A day after abrogation of article 370 anniversary was celebrated by Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the same was observed as black day by opposition parties, Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) today took out a protest demonstration demanding restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Accompanied by youth and Dogras of Jammu, the YRS blocked main Tawi Bridge which led to traffic jam in the Winter Capital.

YRS has been raising the pro-Jammu and pro-Dogra issues since long and is considered one of the most important youth organizations of Jammu. The YRS believes that they are the heirs of Dogra identity and still consider Dr. Karan Singh as Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir.

Organizing a protest demonstration in Jammu a day after BJP celebrated the abrogation of Article 370, is a clear message that Jammu youth want return of statehood.

Talking to the reporters during the protest demonstration, YRS leader Rajan Singh Happy said, “This state was made by Maharaja Gulab Singh and downgrading it to Union Territory (UT) wasn't acceptable. The Yrs has never demanded anything for itself but for the youth and people of Jammu. We must be given the state back and failing which we will go for bigger protests on August 23.”

“Today we have blocked one bridge but on August 23 we will block all the four bridges and if needed trains and airports will also be shut down,” he said.

“We ask all Jammu Dogras to get united and get back statehood. We don't want to snatch anything from anyone but we want our state back which was made by our ancestors,” he added.

Hundreds of youth from different areas of Jammu had assembled at Tawi bridge to show their support to YRS and hoped that in future entire Jammu will come out.

“We have seen UTs becoming states but first time seen state becoming UT. Our protest is not against any party but this was a signal to Dogras to get united and demand our rights,” said another YRS leader.