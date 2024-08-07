back to top
Search
    IndiaAdvani admitted to Delhi’s Apollo hospital
    India

    Advani admitted to Delhi’s Apollo hospital

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Aug 6: Senior BJP leader and former deputy prime minister L K Advani was on Tuesday admitted to a leading private hospital in Delhi, sources said.

    His medical condition is stable, they said.

    The 96-year-old, who was born in undivided , was admitted to the Apollo hospital here today, a hospital source said.

    In the first week of July too, Advani was brought to this facility and discharged after being kept under observation for a couple of days. He was admitted under Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant, neurology department.

    Prior to that he had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and was discharged following a night-long stay there.

     

    Previous article
    India should watch Bangladesh situation with great care: Farooq
    Next article
    Yuva Rajput Sabha holds massive rally, seeks restoration of statehood to J&K
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    14 killed in 2 terror attacks on pilgrims between 2022 & 2024 in J&K: Centre

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 6: The Centre on Tuesday said...

    Various measures taken for security, employment of KPs in J&K: Centre

    Northlines Northlines -
    MHA says 6,000 vacancies designated for KPs, 5,724 posts...

    Rs 28,400 crore earmarked to encourage new investment for industrial development in J&K: Centre

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 6: The Centre on Tuesday that...

    Army Chief to review Exercise Parvat Prahaar in Ladakh this week

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 6: Amid an ongoing standoff with...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    First batch of pilgrims embarks on secure Budha Amarnath Yatra

    J K Police security wing takes charge of Independence Day celebration...

    Pak man with Iran ties charged in plot to assassinate gov...