    India should watch Bangladesh situation with great care: Farooq

    Srinagar, Aug 6: Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said should be extremely careful and watch the situation on its eastern front in Bangladesh with great care in wake of the developments in the neighbouring country.

    The former  and chief minister also said that all dictators must remember they will face the “same things as Bangladesh faced”.

    “Now the eastern front has opened. We should be extremely careful and we should watch the situation with great care,” Abdullah told reporters here when asked about the situation in Bangladesh after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country.

    The former Union minister, however, expressed hope that the neighbouring country will overcome the crisis and would maintain a cordial relationship with India.

    “I hope it will resolve, I hope they are going to get over this crisis, and that they will maintain a cordial relationship with our nation,” he added.

    Abdullah said there has been an unrest for many years in Bangladesh and unemployment has been one of the major factors.

    “Secondly, the economic condition of the country was also very bad. Putting all these things together really led to a situation whereby the government had to fall,” he said, adding “all dictators must remember they will face the same things as Bangladesh faced”.

    To a question about the Election Commission of India's visit to J-K, the NC president said assembly election dates should be fixed.

    “They ought to come, they will come and election dates will be fixed, nothing bigger than that, that is their job,” he said.

     

