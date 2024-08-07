back to top
    65-year-old man injured in wild bear attack in Poonch

    : A 65-year-old man was injured when a wild bear attacked him in Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

    Mohmmad Bashir was on his way to a nearby forest area when the bear attacked him in Loran area, they said.

    According to the officials, Bashir's cries for help alerted nearby residents, who rushed to the spot and scared the bear away.

    Bashir sustained multiple injuries, particularly on his face, in the attack, they said.

    He was shifted to Raja Sukhdev Singh district hospital for treatment in Poonch, the officials said.

