Jammu areas receive heavy rainfall, Kashmir witnesses above normal temp

MeT predicts possibility of cloudbursts, flash floods, heavy rainfall for next 24 hours in J&K

Jammu, Aug 6: Amidst the forecast of intermittent rains for the next 24 hours, the maximum temperature continued to settle above the normal temperatures across the Valley and a few places of Jammu division on Tuesday with Srinagar recording 33.7 degree Celsius.

However, several areas of Jammu division have recorded heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours.

In Jammu, the mercury has settled at 32.8 degree Celsius while in Banihal, it settled at 29.6 degree Celsius. Batote, Katra and Bhaderwah however recorded a maximum temperature of 25.7 degree Celsius, 29.0 degree Celsius and 31.8 degree Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, Jammu, Batote and Katra have received rainfall during the last 24 hours while the highest precipitation was recorded in Jammu with 24.4 mm followed by Batote and Katra with 17.8mm and 17.6mm respectively.

Kupwara in North Kashmir was the hottest in J&K today at 34.6 degree Celsius while Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir, recorded a maximum temperature of 32.9 degree Celsius.

Pahalgam, a famous tourist destination, recorded a maximum temperature of 28.8 degree Celsius while the mercury in Kokernag and Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, settled at 31.5 degree Celsius and 24.0 degree Celsius respectively.

Moreover, the weatherman here has forecasted intense showers for a brief period with possibility of flash floods, cloud bursts, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones over vulnerable places of J&K during the next 24 hours.

Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that heavy rainfall is also expected at a few places of J&K during the period.

Besides, he said that brief spells of rain and thundershower at few places are expected during day time with spells of light to moderate rain and thundershower at many places of J&K towards night and early morning.

On August 8 to 10, brief showers during daytime with a spell of rain and thundershower at scattered places of Kashmir division & many places of Jammu division is expected mainly during late night and early morning.

From August 11 to 13, a brief spell of rain and thundershower is expected at scattered places of Kashmir division and fairly widespread places of Jammu division.