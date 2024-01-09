YSSH Greater Noida successfully performs life-saving CABG on Morbidly Obese Patient with Multiple Comorbidities

NL Correspondent

Greater Noida: In a remarkable medical feat, the dedicated team of doctors at Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital successfully performed a life-saving Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) on a morbidly obese patient weighing 118 kg. This complex procedure was made even more challenging due to the patient’s existing comorbidities, including a renal stone with high creatinine, a Dj stent in place, critical triple-vessel disease (TVD), and diabetes.

The patient, whose identity is being kept confidential for privacy reasons, presented a unique case to the medical team at Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital. The surgical team, led by renowned cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Akhil Kumar Rustagi carefully navigated through the complexities of the case, ensuring a successful CABG with three grafts.

“The successful outcome of this surgery is a testament to the skill and dedication of our medical team at Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital. The patient’s morbid obesity, coupled with multiple comorbidities, presented unique challenges that required a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach,” said Dr Akhil Kumar Rustagi, Head – CTVS, Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital.

The patient’s comorbidities included a renal stone with elevated creatinine levels, requiring a Dj stent placement. Additionally, the patient suffered from critical triple-vessel disease (TVD), necessitating the CABG procedure with three grafts. Postoperatively, the patient developed pleural effusion for which intervention radiologist performed USG guided pleural tapping.

One of the peculiarities of this case was the patient’s weight, which posed an increased risk of infection and sternal dehiscence. The prolonged ventilation and the risk of pneumonia were additional challenges that the medical team at Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital successfully managed.

“Considering the patient’s heavy weight, we were acutely aware of the increased risk of infection and sternal dehiscence. The meticulous planning and execution of the surgical procedure, along with postoperative care, were critical in ensuring the patient’s successful recovery,” added Dr. Rustagi