CGCL redefines Rural Women’s Development: Impacts Lives of 50,000 Women Across 7 States/Region

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Capri Global Capital Ltd., a leading non-banking financial company, is making waves in women's development & upskilling through its transformative CSR initiatives. Allocating an impressive INR 392 Lakhs this fiscal year, the philanthropic arm of Capri Global Capital Ltd. has partnered with renowned social organizations to champion women's development across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur.In the financial year 2023-24 alone, Capri's CSR initiative has empowered over 50,000 women, and with an ambitious goal, it aims to reach an additional 2 Lakh women over the next 5 years. The initiative focuses on breaking barriers and creating a more equitable society through accessible and affordable financial services, community-led models, and initiatives that foster economic independence. Rajesh Sharma, the Managing Director of Capri Global Capital Ltd., emphasizes the imperative of effective collaboration between corporates, government, and civil society to overcome barriers such as limited access to finance, education, resources, and entrenched social norms. He states unequivocally that investing in women's economic empowerment is the kaey to achieving gender equality, poverty alleviation, and inclusive economic growth.Capri Global's CSR initiative goes beyond rhetoric, manifesting in “Sustainable Agriculture Livelihood” projects across 4 states/region, with a vision to empower approximately 40,000 women farmers.