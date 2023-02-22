JAMMU, Feb 22: A youth was shot dead over some personal rivalry in Gharota area here on the city outskirts. Police on Wednesday said that a person identified as Arvind was shot at by Lakhanpal with his father’s 12 bore licensed weapon.
“The injured succumbed” police said.
They added that the accused has been taken into custody while the matter is being investigated.
Youth Shot Dead In Jammu Outskirts
