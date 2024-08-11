back to top
    Jammu KashmirYatra suspended on Baltal Axis following heavy rains
    Jammu KashmirKashmir

    Yatra suspended on Baltal Axis following heavy rains

    By: Northlines

    Srinagar, Aug 11: There have been heavy rains in Shri Amarnathji Yatra area from both Pahalgam and Baltal axis today on 11th August, 2024. Maintenance works of urgent nature are required to be carried out on the Baltal Axis of Shri Amarnathji Yatra following this heavy rainfall.

    “Due to the heavy rains today, urgent repair and maintenance works are required to undertaken on the Baltal Axis of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra route. In the interest of safety of the yatris, no Yatra will be allowed tomorrow from the Baltal route also. Further updates will be issued in due course of time”, the Divisional Commissioner, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said.

    The requisite repair and maintenance works are already being carried out on Pahalgam route of the Yatra.

     

    The Northlines

