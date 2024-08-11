back to top
    Two criminals arrested in Jammu, country-made pistol seized

    , Aug 11:  Two alleged criminals were arrested and a country-made pistol was seized from one of them here on Sunday, police said.

    Dheeraj Kumar from Jethali in Doda district was intercepted by police at Nagrota while he was en route to  Jammu from Udhampur on a motorcycle, when a country-made pistol was recovered from him, a police spokesperson said.

    The motorcycle was seized and a case under relevant sections was registered against the arrested criminal, he said.

    Another wanted criminal Lyiqat Ali alias Bulla of R S Pura was arrested from the Kanachak area on the outskirts of Jammu, the spokesman said.

    Ali is known for his involvement in several criminal activities including an attack on a police party in Kanachak and bovine smuggling, he added.

