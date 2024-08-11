back to top
    Govt to strengthen VDCs, provide modern weapons: DGP Swain
    Jammu Kashmir

    Govt to strengthen VDCs, provide modern weapons: DGP Swain

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 11: Jammu and DGP, R.R. Swain, said on Sunday that the number of village committees (VDCs) and their membership would be increased soon and modern weapons would be provided to them.

    The J&K Police Chief added that the use of tunnels and ravines by the terrorists has always been a challenge but the government is now taking this challenge to a new level to deal with it.

    He said the village locals in the border areas have always stood with the police, Army and other security forces to play their vital role and contribute in defeating infiltration and intrusion.

    “We want to take that to a different level. There were village defence groups earlier, but their numbers were less.”

    “In some of these village defence groups, the total number of members was less.”

    “So we would like to increase both the numbers and the membership. We would like to also increase the quality of the weapons, the equipment and the coordination with the police and the BSF, and a new level of energy,” Swain said.

    The challenge posed by the presence of foreign mercenaries in the inaccessible and mountainous areas of Jammu division has necessitated the participation of the locals in anti-terrorism operations as it is the civilian lives and livelihood that is endangered by the presence of terrorists.

    The Army has already deployed more than 4,000 highly trained soldiers, including the elite Para Commandos and those trained in mountain warfare in hilly districts of Jammu division.

    The Army, police and the security forces have always maintained very cordial relationship with the locals helping them in times of need like healthcare, rations, transportation in adverse , and more than anything else, ensuring their safety and peaceful atmosphere.

     

    Yatra suspended on Baltal Axis following heavy rains
    Annual Shree Machail Mata Yatra crosses 1 lakh milestone on Day 16
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

