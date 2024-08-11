Annual Shree Machail Mata Yatra crosses 1 lakh milestone on Day 16

Jammu Tawi, Aug 11: The 45 Day long Annual Shree Machail Mata Yatra 2024 which commenced on 25th July 2024, has seen a remarkable turnout, with over 1 lakh pilgrims participating in the revered pilgrimage, till date.

This year Yatra has been a resounding success, with devotees expressing immense satisfaction over the comprehensive arrangements.

They have commended and thanked Divisional and District Administration for the introduction of new facilities such as the extension of the road up to Chashoti, which has significantly reduced the trekking distance, making the journey less arduous. The availability of 4G connectivity, helicopter services, and online registration has further streamlined the pilgrimage, allowing devotees to focus on their spiritual journey with ease.

These enhanced facilities have been widely appreciated by the devotees, who have praised the administration for its outstanding arrangements.

The Administration has also prioritised the comfort and well-being of the pilgrims by ensuring clean and hygienic accommodation facilities.

In addition, the Health Centres, and Ayush Department Kishtwar's efforts to set up a medical camp at Machail and enroute and at Base camp is providing patient care to the pilgrims.

The administration has also appealed to the Yatris to adhere to the guidelines and remain informed by visiting the official website, https://shrimachailmatayatra.com, for online registration and updated information for a smooth and safe pilgrimage.