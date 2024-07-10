Yamal’s wonder strike and clinical Olmo help Spain defeat world champions France to reach Euro 2024 final

After going behind early, Spain produced a fantastic comeback victory over France in their Euro 2024 semi-final clash in Munich on Tuesday night to book their place in the tournament final.

Kylian Mbappe set up Kolo Muani to give Les Bleus the lead in the 8th minute, but Lamine Yamal drew Spain level with a stunning long-range strike in the 20th minute. The score was soon turned on its head as an own goal from Jules Kounde put Spain ahead going into the break.

The second half was a tightly fought battle with both teams creating chances to score. Mbappe came close for France but was denied by an excellent save from Unai Simon. As France pushed forward searching for an equalizer, gaps started to open up at the back and Dani Olmo capitalized, doubling Spain's lead with a well-taken goal in the 61st minute.

That proved to be the decisive goal as Spain held on to their 2-1 lead for the remainder of the game to knock out the defending champions and book their place against either England or Netherlands in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday. The young Spanish side have lit up the tournament with their exciting brand of football and will hope to go one better than four years ago by lifting the trophy on home soil.

France's quest for a third European title ends in the semi-finals, with Mbappe unable to add the one major trophy that has eluded him so far in his career. Didier Deschamps' pragmatic side failed to perform to their best and were ultimately defeated by a Spanish team who fully deserved their place in the final.