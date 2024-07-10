How Gambhir’s coaching success at KKR convinced BCCI to name him India coach

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has taken over as the new head coach of the national side, replacing Rahul Dravid. The 42-year-old returns to the role almost two decades after retiring from international cricket, but with a wealth of experience under his belt from his successful stint as mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders.

Gambhir guided KKR to their third IPL title in just his first season in charge last year, showcasing tactical nous and man-management skills beyond his years. By putting together a harmonious squad and implementing clear strategies, he helped the franchise overcome early struggles to emerge triumphant.

The BCCI was evidently impressed with Gambhir's achievements with KKR, which have prepared him well for the top job with India. In what was expected to be a close contest with WV Raman, Gambhir was chosen unanimously for his proven qualities of leadership and ability to get the best out of players.

India will be hoping for a similar transformative impact as they embark on a transition phase across formats. With several seasoned servants retiring recently, Gambhir's immediate priority involves welcoming promising youngsters while maintaining success. His no-nonsense approach should ensure standards remain high during this period of rebuilding.

At KKR, Gambhir created a legacy in his debut year that few expected. Now at the helm of the national team, he will aim to replicate that success on a grander scale and ensure Indian cricket continues progressing from strength to strength.