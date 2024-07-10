20,000 pilgrims perform Amarnath Yatra daily as numbers increase

LG reviews arrangements at Pahalgam base camps

Mubashir Aalam Wani

Jammu, Jul 09 (KNO): The 52-day Amarnath Yatra has seen a daily increase in the number of pilgrims, with more than 20,000 performing the pilgrimage since it began on June 29 from the twin tracks of Baltal-Sonamarg and Nunwan-Pahalgam.

Officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that 230,759 pilgrims have so far performed the Amarnath Yatra, with 23,743 yatris having performed darshan at the holy cave situated at an altitude of 3,888 meters in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

They said the 12th batch of 5,433 pilgrims, drawn from different parts of the country, left for the twin base camps of Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal-Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district in a cavalcade of 213 light and heavy vehicles under tight security measures from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas early Tuesday morning.

The batch included 4,203 men, 1,117 women, 18 children, 83 sadhus, and 12 sadhvis (female sadhus). Among them, 1,971 preferred the shorter Baltal track, while 3,462 opted for the longer and traditional Nunwan-Pahalgam track.