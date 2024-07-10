Land Acquisition Law District and Addl District Judges designated as land acquisition, rehabilitation & resettlement authorities

Nasir Azam

Srinagar, July 09: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory has designated existing courts of district judges and additional district judges as “the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authority” under the central land acquisition law which became applicable to the Union Territory in 2019.

The LG has designated these courts as “the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authorities” in exercise of powers vested with him under “The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.”

Under the law, the Authority is vested with powers to resolve disputes relating to land acquisition, compensation, rehabilitation and resettlement.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, all the district judges and additional district judges in each district have been appointed as presiding officers of the concerned Authorities within their respective jurisdiction for speedy disposal of land disputes related to land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement.

They have been appointed as presiding officers of these Authorities by the J & K Government in consultation with the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

As per the law governing functioning of these Authorities, any person interested who has not accepted the land compensation award has to write to the collector to refer the matter to the Authority.

“The collector shall, within a period of thirty days from the date of receipt of application, make a reference to the appropriate Authority,” the law states. The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 became applicable to J&K UT from October 31, 2019. Before 2019, J&K had its own land acquisition law.