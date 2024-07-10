back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirLand Acquisition Law District and Addl District Judges designated as land acquisition,...
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    Land Acquisition Law District and Addl District Judges designated as land acquisition, rehabilitation & resettlement authorities

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Nasir Azam

    Srinagar, July 09: Lieutenant Governor of & Union Territory has designated existing courts of district judges and additional district judges as “the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authority” under the central land acquisition law which became applicable to the Union Territory in 2019.

    The LG has designated these courts as “the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authorities” in exercise of powers vested with him under “The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.”

    Under the law, the Authority is vested with powers to resolve disputes relating to land acquisition, compensation, rehabilitation and resettlement.

    According to a notification issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, all the district judges and additional district judges in each district have been appointed as presiding officers of the concerned Authorities within their respective jurisdiction for speedy disposal of land disputes related to land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement.

    They have been appointed as presiding officers of these Authorities by the J & K Government in consultation with the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and .

    As per the law governing functioning of these Authorities, any person interested who has not accepted the land compensation award has to write to the collector to refer the matter to the Authority.

    “The collector shall, within a period of thirty days from the date of receipt of application, make a reference to the appropriate Authority,” the law states. The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 became applicable to J&K UT from October 31, 2019. Before 2019, J&K had its own land acquisition law.

     

     

    Previous article
    Farming resumes after 12 yrs near zero line on Indo-Pak Border
    Next article
    20,000 pilgrims perform Amarnath Yatra daily as numbers increase
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    20,000 pilgrims perform Amarnath Yatra daily as numbers increase

    Northlines Northlines -
    LG reviews arrangements at Pahalgam base camps Mubashir Aalam Wani Jammu,...

    Farming resumes after 12 yrs near zero line on Indo-Pak Border

    Northlines Northlines -
    '500 of 800 Kanals of Barren Land Being Made...

    J&K mulls IVF centres in Govt Medical Colleges

    Northlines Northlines -
    Lal Ded Hospital successfully runs an intrauterine insemination (IUI)...

    Major patient care reform on anvil in GMCs

    Northlines Northlines -
    Secretary H&ME reviews creation of emergency medicine department in...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Finance Commission Announces Advisory Council of Leading Experts

    Financial Inclusion Index Shows Widening Access to Banking, Insurance Across India

    Lionel Messi nets century as Argentina qualify for Copa America 2024...