Farming resumes after 12 yrs near zero line on Indo-Pak Border

‘500 of 800 Kanals of Barren Land Being Made Suitable for Cultivation'

Jammu Tawi, Jul 09: The changing environment in Jammu and Kashmir is yielding positive results in the agricultural sector. For the first time in 12 years, farming has resumed near the zero line on the India-Pakistan international border in Samba.

As per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) years of fear stemming from frequent firing from Pakistan had forced farmers to abandon their fields along the border. As a result, 800 kanals of fertile land became barren. However, with the renewed efforts of the Border Security Force (BSF), 500 kanals have been leveled and made suitable for cultivation, with ongoing efforts to prepare the remaining 300 kanals.

Reports inform that Agriculture Department officials visited the site to distribute free seeds to farmers, encouraging them to resume farming activities. Previously, crops such as wheat and sesame were grown in these areas. BSF personnel, who monitor the border, provided security and assistance, helping farmers plow their land safely.

Farmers said that there was a time when the land beyond the fencing was left uncultivated due to the constant threat from Pakistani Rangers. The fear, they said, of being shot at while working in the fields led many farmers to abandon their land, rendering it barren.

Officials emphasized that the resumption of farming would bolster the local economy and empower farmers. They noted that the ceasefire agreement and proactive measures by the district administration have created a conducive environment for agriculture. Farmers now feel secure enough to return to their fields.

With encouragement and support from the district administration and security forces, farmers are regaining confidence. The construction of a dam on the zero line has further enhanced their sense of security. The district administration's directive has led to an organized effort to contact farmers and promote urad cultivation. Seeds have been provided, and sowing has commenced on the reclaimed 500 kanals of land.