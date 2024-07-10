back to top
    Lionel Messi nets century as Argentina qualify for Copa America 2024 final

    Messi Hits Century Mark as Argentina Books Copa America 2024 Final Berth

    Argentina secured their spot in the Copa America 2024 final with a well-earned 2-0 victory over Canada in their semifinal clash. Star striker Lionel Messi was the hero once again, finding the back of the net to become the second highest goalscorer in football history.

    The defending champions dominated proceedings from the get-go and took the lead through Julian Alvarez in the 22nd minute. The Manchester City frontman showed great composure to beat two defenders and slot the ball past the Canadian goalkeeper.

    Messi then grabbed the all-important second goal just after the break to kill off any hopes of a comeback. The 35-year-old got on the end of a rebound inside the box and guided it into the net. In the process, he brought up his 100th goal for Argentina to draw level with Iran's Ali Daei as the second highest scoring men's international player of all time.

    Only Cristiano Ronaldo, who enjoys a 30-goal lead, now stands ahead of Messi in the all-time rankings. It was a special moment for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner as he led his nation one step closer to Copa America glory once again. Argentina remain undefeated in their last 12 matches and will be overwhelming favourites to retain their title.

    They await the winner of Uruguay vs Colombia in the final scheduled for this Sunday in Florida. It will be a chance for Messi to add yet another major honor to his remarkable career tally. For now, he can bask in the achievement of hitting the magic 100 mark on the international stage.

